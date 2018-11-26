Tottenham vs Inter Preview: How to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

There is a crucial Champions League clash at Wembley on Wednesday night, as Tottenham and Inter go head to head in a game that could decide which team progresses from Group B.
After picking up just four points from their first four games, Tottenham currently sit third in their group, three points behind Wednesday's opponents.
A win for the visitors will secure their place in the last 16 whilst anything but a win for Spurs will essentially condemn them to Europa League obscurity.
How to Watch
|When Is Kick Off?
|Wednesday 28 November
|What Time Is Kick Off?
|20:00 (GMT)
|Where Is It Played?
|Wembley Stadium
|TV Channel/Live Stream?
|BT Sport 3
|Referee?
|Cüneyt Çakır
Team News
Meanwhile, Inter have a near fully fit squad going into this tie and will be buoyed by the return of World Cup finalist Sime Vrsaljko, who missed their first two group games, including the home win against Spurs, through a knee injury.
|Tottenham
|Lloris; Aurier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies; Winks, Dier; Lucas, Eriksen, Lamela; Kane.
|Inter
|Handanovic; Vrsaljko, De Vrij, Skriniar, Asamoah; Vecino, Brozovic; Politano, Nainggolan, Perisic; Icardi.
Head to Head Record
Inter have a similarly impressive record of late, winning ten of their last 13 games in all competitions. They too sit third in their domestic league, but crucially are residing in second place in Group B, a position they'll vie for with Tottenham on Wednesday night.
Here's how each team performed in their last five fixtures:
|Tottenham
|Inter
|West Ham 1-3 Tottenham (31/10)
|Lazio 0-3 Inter (29/10)
|Wolves 2-3 Tottenham (3/11)
|Inter 5-0 Genoa (3/11)
|Tottenham 2-1 PSV (6/11)
|Inter 1-1 Barcelona (6/11)
|Crystal Palace 0-1 Tottenham (10/11)
|Atalanta 4-1 Inter (11/11)
|Tottenham 3-1 Chelsea (24/11)
|Inter 3-0 Frosinone (24/11)