Why German Star Julian Weigl Is the Perfect Replacement for Aaron Ramsey at Arsenal

Borussia Dortmund star Julian Weigl has been identified as a potential successor to Aaron Ramsey according to multiple reports. Ramsey is Arsenal’s longest serving player but is said to have grown disillusioned with the squad following successive finishes outside the top four.

Ramsey is yet to agree a new deal despite the departure of Arsene Wenger with his current contract set to run out in the summer.

Sebastian Frej/MB Media/GettyImages

Ramsey has suitors from a number of top European clubs including AC Milan, who are reportedly very keen on the player. Arsenal, meanwhile, are on the look out for a suitable replacement, and they might have found the perfect one in German international Julian Weigl.

The 23-year-old was linked with a £68m move to Manchester City in the summer and also has suitors at PSG. With good reason too, the commanding central midfield player has drawn comparisons to Sergio Busquets, who is undoubtedly one of the best midfielders of his generation.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Lucas Torreira has already made a significant impact in that department for Arsenal this season, so a player of Weigl’s talents alongside him could make for a very resilient midfield pairing. Weigl’s arrival would also alleviate the pressure on Mesut Ozil to track back more something he has drawn criticism for in recent campaigns.

The added control and midfield dominance that Weigl could offer to the side should more than account for the absence of Ramsey in midfield. With the Gunners plethora of attacking talent such as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, the German could bring some genuine balance to the Arsenal team.

Arsenal’s defence and holding midfield have long since been flagged up and the key weak point in the side. Weigl won’t replace the spurts of goals and assists that Ramsey offers, but alongside Torreira he could finally plug the hole at the back for the Gunners.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Offering a strong platform to build the attack could be the difference between being title contenders, and another season of Europa League football. Emery has already had great success in the transfer market, and the board should absolutely back him again on this one.