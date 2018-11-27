Barcelona Set to Rename Camp Nou With Negotiations at an 'Advanced Stage'

Barcelona are on the verge of signing a deal that would see them rename Camp Nou, according to reports in Spain.

The Catalan giants have reportedly been involved in negotiations with pharmaceutical company Grifols, and a deal could well be finalised before the end of the year.



Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

On the 'Tu Diras' programme, Spanish radio station RAC1 revealed that talks between the two organisations were now at an 'advanced stage' after reported discussions were comprehensively denied last year.

The latest round of talks is said to have taken place with a great deal of secrecy and that Grifols are the frontrunners for claiming the naming rights to the La Liga side's stadium.

Whilst some clauses and minor details are still to be ironed out before any potential announcement is made, it is expected that the deal will go through without any hitches.



David Ramos/GettyImages

The proposed deal would allow Barcelona to invest around €200m in the 'Espai Barca' project, which would see the local area surrounding Camp Nou be renovated and a new indoor arena used by the city's basketball, handball, futsal and roller hockey teams be built.





Grifols also recently took ownership control of the Juventud de Badalona basketball team based in Barcelona and invested €3.7m to help the club survive mounting financial problems.

❗️ Barcelona and pharmaceutical company Grifols are in advanced negotiations for the naming rights of the Camp Nou. [rac1] pic.twitter.com/KfoDPEhAYP — Barça Centre (@barcacentre) November 26, 2018

A multi-national company, Grifols is recognised as the world's largest producer of blood plasma-based products and also supply devices and instruments to clinical testing laboratories globally.