Eden Hazard Admits Tottenham Defeat 'Could've Been a Lot Worse' Following Wembley Horror Show

Following Chelsea's poor 3-1 defeat to Tottenham, Eden Hazard has admitted that his side were lucky not lose by an even greater margin.

Spurs dominated the game throughout and were deserved winners as they ended Maurizio Sarri's unbeaten streak as Chelsea manager in emphatic fashion.

Speaking to the London Evening Standard, the Belgian accepted that his side could have conceded more than just the three goals in the Premier League clash over the weekend.

FULL-TIME: A superb display at Wembley. Three points in the bag! 💪#COYS pic.twitter.com/uqm20KLnHs — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 24, 2018

“It could have been a lot worse on Saturday,” Hazard said. “Everything was bad against Spurs. Against Tottenham it is always going to be hard to start a game 2-0 down.

“When we are losing, you can always find an excuse but Tottenham were just better.”

The Chelsea talisman did not mix his words in the interview and his brutal honesty shows just how bad he felt his team performed.

The Lillywhites made the breakthrough inside the opening ten minutes when Dele Alli flicked in a header. A second from Harry Kane just eight minutes later gave Chelsea to big a mountain to climb. Heung-Min Son's fantastic solo goal in the second half finally put the game beyond any doubt.

And despite a late Olivier Giroud goal which gave Chelsea some respectability in terms of the scoreline, it was evident to see for all those who watched, that Tottenham were a class above Chelsea throughout the game.

Both Kane and Son were even afforded the luxury of missing missing big opportunities without ever looking like the wasted chances could come back and haunt them.

Eden Hazard: “I have 1 year left in June. If I don’t extend, it (a move) is possible. I can’t see myself leaving in January. I wouldn’t do that to the club, the fans. Next summer it’s a possibility, but it’s also possible that I spend the rest of my career at Chelsea.” (Canal +) pic.twitter.com/YBZ2nPyNh1 — Kristof Terreur 📰🎥 (@HLNinEngeland) November 25, 2018

The loss places Tottenham now above Chelsea in the league table. However, next up for Spurs they must travel to Arsenal for the North London derby, whereas Chelsea face Fulham at home in their very own local derby.

Hazard will hope and expect both his team and himself to return to form immediately.