Eden Hazard Gives His Thoughts on Liverpool's UCL Meeting With Ligue 1 Giants Paris Saint-Germain

Eden Hazard has appeared to rule out ever joining Paris Saint-Germain in the future, but has declared the French champions are more than capable of beating Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League.

Jurgen Klopp's men clinched a memorable 3-2 victory over PSG earlier in the year, after some catastrophic defending from the Parisian based side, but Hazard has stated his belief that PSG are more than capable of turning the tables on Wednesday evening.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

PSG won their 14th consecutive Ligue 1 game this weekend, but will be welcoming a Liverpool side who are also yet to taste domestic defeat this season.

Chelsea and Belgium superstar Hazard has weighed in on the debate, as the Metro reported on his interview to French TV show Canal.

"In terms of the level of Ligue 1, PSG walk it each weekend. When they play in the Champions’ League, they think maybe that it will be easy. But I think they struggle. I don’t like to judge Ligue 1 but it is true that, when I see PSG, yes it seems too easy,"

"Liverpool are a great team, with three top attackers in [Mohamed] Salah, [Roberto] Firmino and [Sadio] Mane. But PSG can beat anyone. On a good day, PSG can beat everybody."

Hazard, 27, who has been in fantastic form for club and country has developed into one of the world's best at his time with Chelsea, and the Belgian has not been shy of reiterating his desire to move to pastures new, with Spanish giants Real Madrid touted the favourite.

However, Hazard has now revealed he has previously been in talks with PSG, but has now ruled out any prospect of moving to the French capital.

"I’ve had contact with PSG, but it did not tempt me,’ he added. ‘I have always said that if I came back to Ligue 1 it would be to Lille."

DENIS CHARLET/GettyImages

Hazard finished the interview leaving Chelsea fans no more certain to where their beloved attacker will be playing his football next season, as his continued flirt between Madrid and London is sure to intensify in the early months of 2019.

"At the moment I’m concentrating on Chelsea, If I don’t extend, it is possible [that I will join Real Madrid]. I’m not leaving in January. Next summer it is possible, but it is also possible that I spend the rest of my career at Chelsea."