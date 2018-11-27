Jamie Carragher Spots Detail That Everyone Missed From Ben Davies' Performance Against Chelsea

Sky Sports Monday Night Football pundit Jamie Carragher has singled out the role played by Ben Davies in the build up to Tottenham Hotspur's opening goal against Chelsea in their 3-1 win at Wembley.

The win, which condemned Chelsea to their first league defeat of the season, saw both Jorginho and David Luiz heavily criticised, with the latter now directly at fault for a staggering 63% of goals conceded by the Blues this season.

Jamie Carragher opted to break down the detail of the goal, as the crisply executed cross from Christian Eriksen (to add to his continued collection of assists) found the head of Dele Alli, after Chelsea had given a cheap free kick away.

Instead of focusing on the beauty of both cross and finish, Carragher opted to highlight the run of Davies that appeared to unsettle the Chelsea defence as they set out to stop Alli from attacking the ball.

In old school fashion, the Welshman stood over the free kick alongside his teammate and began his approach toward striking the ball before skipping over it and allowing the much more distinguished Dane to deliver.

It is the sort of moment that has proved bewildering to many in the past, with a number of gaffes occurring due to poor communication, but for the former Liverpool defender it served a key but subtle purpose in the opening goal.

"How often we see a freekick where someone goes over the ball and then someone crosses it and you think: 'Why did the first fella go over the ball? What was the point?'" said Carragher on Sky Sports via Football.London.

"Jorginho thinks Ben Davies is going to take the kick. His position is perfect. He's in front of Dele Alli. A slightly little bit deeper than him but then he takes a little step and he's stopped. Look at Dele Alli. Now Alli is on the move. Alli knows Christian Eriksen has taken it. Obviously, Jorginho doesn't know.

"So when the ball comes up, which was an unbelievable delivery, we're talking sort of inches. He's just the wrong side of Alli. Would he have been able to jump and get on it? I'm not sure, but it's just a small detail on why someone goes over the ball, but what delivery from Eriksen.

"Impossible to defend from behind. Great touch from Alli who was outstanding on the day."

Harry Kane added Spurs' second goal of the game just eight minutes later to leave the home side 2-0 up after 16 minutes from yet another Eriksen assist.

The game ended 3-1 after Son Heung-min found the net in the second half and Olivier Giroud scored a consolation goal for the Blues, concluding a bad day at the office for Chelsea and in particular Jorginho, who endured a torrid time in his first experience of this crunch London derby.