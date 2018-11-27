Twitter Reacts as Cengiz Under Stakes His Claim for the Worst Miss of All Time in Real Madrid Tie

By 90Min
November 27, 2018

"My granny could have scored that!" 

It's an exclamation that's been shouted by football fans across the world, with head in hands, on countless occasions. 

99% of times that "my granny could have scored" is shouted at a television, it's probably not true.

Tonight, however, we witnessed the 1%.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

We bore witness to an opportunity spurned by a professional - generally highly rated - footballer that your granny could have actually scored. 

In AS Roma's UEFA Champions League encounter with Real Madrid, Cengiz Under missed an embarrassingly guilt-edged chance to give his side a 1-0 lead.

With the goal gaping, and with the Stadio Olimpico in mid-celebration, the young winger side footed the ball into the stratosphere from just five yards. 

In the aftermath of the this miss, Twitter was typically ruthless: 

Under can perhaps take solace in the fact that this will likely not be the only chance he'll have to score against Los Blancos tonight...as Real Madrid have already conceded an astonishing 20 goals in 13 La Liga games his season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)