VIDEO: Ian Cole Nails Prediction on Bobby Wood Scoring

By 90Min
November 27, 2018

There are some moments where sports analysts look like complete geniuses for their predictions. This occurred for FOX Sports soccer analyst Ian Joy, where he was SPOT ON in calling this goal by Bobby Wood. 

Joy predicted Wood, an American star, would score for his club Hannover 96 in a Bundesliga league match against Borussia Mönchengladbach on Sunday. Wood followed up on Joy's prediction by scoring just 22 seconds into the game. 

The goal turned out to be Hannover's only one of the game as they went on to lose the match 4-1.

I guess you can say that a blind squirrel finds a nut every once in a while when it come's to Joy's pregame premonition.

Wood finding the back of the net is a good sign for American fans, as he is set to be a pivotal part of the USMNT that failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. He's

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)