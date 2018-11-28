Leicester City Forward Labelled a 'Complete Flop' Following Disastrous Loan Spell

Leicester City's on-loan Algerian centre forward Islam Slimani has been named Fenerbahce's worst signing in the last 24 years.





Slimani, who left Leicester City on loan this summer, has had a poor few months with the Turkish side. The Algerian has only scored one Super Lig goal in 875 minutes since he joined. He has, however, scored two goals in the Europa League.

BREAKING: Fenerbahce sign striker Islam Slimani on season-long loan from Leicester. #SSN pic.twitter.com/pMS0bhTwcx — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 11, 2018

The Algerian's hefty price tag means several have questioned the signing, as the 30-year-old's loan move cost Fenerbahce €1.5m, on top of his annual contract of €4.5m.

According to a report from Sozcu, Slimani tops the list of Fenerbahce's worst 30 signings in the last 24 years, ahead of the likes of former Chelsea player Mateja Kezman, and former West Ham loanee Emmanuel Emenike.





A poor start to the season means he will likely return to Leicester, as Irfan Yirmibes of Sozcu claimed that Slimani had been a 'complete flop' in Istanbul.

It is unsure if Slimani has a future at Leicester City, considering current manager Claude Puel also sent him on loan to Newcastle for the second half of last season. The Algerian had already been struggling for match fitness and form at Leicester, before his failed loan move.

Slimani's footballing career has been slightly disappointing since he joined Leicester for £30m in 2016. He scored 48 goals in 82 games for Sporting CP before joining the Foxes, but after a bright start, including a brace on his Premier League debut, the goals dried up.