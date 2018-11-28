Liverpool Loanee Allan Set to Return to England for Treatment After Suffering Knee Injury

Liverpool midfielder Allan Rodrigues de Souza is expected to return to England on Wednesday after damaging a knee ligament whilst on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Brazilian had featured four times this season for the Bundesliga side but missed the 3-1 victory at Augsburg after suffering the injury in training last week.



Eintracht revealed on their official club website that the nature of the midfielder's lateral collateral ligament injury means the 21-year-old is likely to be out for the next six weeks.

Midfielder Allan Souza, who is on loan from @LFC, will be out of action for approximately six weeks after damaging the lateral collateral ligament in his left knee. We wish you a speedy recovery, Allan!



Allan is expected to return to Anfield on Wednesday to work with Liverpool's medical staff in order to best decide the course of treatment and recovery.





After coming through the youth ranks at hometown club Internacional in Brazil, Allan moved to the Premier League to join Liverpool in 2015 for a reported £500k.

However, after struggling to receive a British work permit that would have allowed him to play in England, the midfielder was immediately loaned out to Finnish side SJK Seinajoki where he won the league title.

The following season he was sent out on loan to the Belgian Pro League to join Sint-Truden and then had his first taste of Bundesliga action whilst with Hertha BSC in the 2016/2017 campaign.

With his permit troubles persisting, Allan signed a new deal with the Anfield side this summer before joining Eintracht on loan, where he has helped the Eagles to third in the Bundesliga this year.