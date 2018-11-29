Mark Lawrenson Lays Into Liverpool Star Following Poor Display in Paris Saint-Germain Defeat

TV pundit Mark Lawrenson has torn into Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino following his disappointing display in last night's Champions League loss to Paris Saint-Germain.

The Brazilian was part of a Liverpool side who couldn't outgun PSG as they conceded two first half goals which were ultimately enough to send the Reds back to England empty handed.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live after the game, the BBC pundit claimed that he's been disappointed with the forward's performances all season long - not just against PSG - and claimed that Firmino has looked off the pace whenever called upon this term.

Lawrenson elaborated on his ideas saying: “Firmino has not had a good season at all really, the odd flash of brilliance, but generally [he's been poor]."

The pundit went on to explain that the striker's excellent form for Liverpool last season is part of the reason as to why he's been so disappointed with the Brazilian's output this time round.

73% - Since the start of last season, Liverpool have scored more Champions League goals than any other side (48). 73% of these have been scored by either Mo Salah (12), Roberto Firmino (12) or Sadio Mane (11). Trio. pic.twitter.com/0WXoaCogQk — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 28, 2018

“I thought last year he didn’t really get all the headlines but he was fantastic, I thought he gelled the front three, Mane included as well, but he’s looked off the pace so far,” he concluded.

Firmino had scored a dramatic late winner earlier on in the season when the two teams met, but other than that moment of magic, the Brazilian's season has struggled to reach the heights of last season where he managed 27 goals in all competitions.

With five goals to his name this season you could argue that the 27-year-old has not been woeful, but he will certainly have to do a lot better when Liverpool host Napoli in the final group stage game of the Champions League.

Even if they are to win on that night it may not be enough, with both Napoli and PSG ahead of the Reds in the group in terms of points and also goal difference.