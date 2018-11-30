Jose Mourinho Provides Update on David De Gea Future & Insists He 'Wants to Stay'

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has painted a positive picture of the ongoing David de Gea contract saga at Old Trafford, insisting that the star goalkeeper wants to stay, the club wants him to stay, and it will be entirely the player's decision with no influence from his agent.

De Gea is currently under contract until 2020 after United triggered a 12-month extension clause this week. But the matter of his long-term future remains insecure, with claims that he wants assurances the club can win trophies, and/or that he is waiting until the managerial situation for next season is made clearer amid the pressure building on Mourinho.

Jose on @D_DeGea: "He is the level of player that we need — we need the best players in the world. We have the best goalkeeper in the world, obviously the manager wants him to stay, the board wants him to stay and David wants to stay." #MUFC pic.twitter.com/XIGkBPMEUF — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 30, 2018

"He wants to stay, and of course I want him to stay. He is the level of player Manchester United needs," the United boss is quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

"Manchester United needs the best players in the world. If we want to be Manchester United, we need the best players in the world. We have the best goalkeeper in the world. Obviously, the manager wants him to stay and the board wants him to stay.

"David wants to stay and his agent [Jorge Mendes, who also represents Mourinho] wants him to do what the player wants - he is not the kind of agent that is manipulative, like others and tries to influence the player," Mourinho continued.

"His agent will let him think and decide by himself, so I think the point is just to agree the contract that the club wants to give and the player wants to accept. That is just my feeling, but I think [the talks] are going to finish well."

Recent reports have suggested that any new contract would likely see De Gea handed wages of £300,000-per week or more, a salary that would make him not just one of the highest earners at Old Trafford but the best paid goalkeeper in the world.

At 28 years of age and one of United's longest serving players, he is also future club captain material, having already skippered the side on a number of occasions in the past.