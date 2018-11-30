Jurgen Klopp Has 'No Problems' With Liverpool's Midfield Ahead of Merseyside Derby

A frustrated Jurgen Klopp has claimed he is happy with the Liverpool's midfielders, despite facing criticism from many of the team's fans after the Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

Club captain Jordan Henderson has been targeted by some fans online after disappointing performances against PSG and Watford, with the 28-year-old being shown a red card against the latter. Fabinho, James Milner and Georginio Wijnaldum have also come under scrutiny from some fans and journalists, for a perceived lack of creativity.

VI-Images/GettyImages

Speaking in his press conference ahead of the Merseyside derby on Sunday, Klopp rejected accusations that his midfielders aren't up to scratch.

He said, as posted on Liverpool's YouTube channel: "We’ve conceded five [league] goals and you talk about our midfield is overrun.

“Sorry, I didn’t see that, I heard about that. Yes, we could’ve scored more goals, creativity. No, I don’t see any problems in midfield.”

Klopp must decide which midfield three will start the Merseyside derby with Everton, with Henderson suspended for the match as a result of his dismissal against Watford. New signings Naby Keita and Fabinho will likely feature, despite both playing somewhat of a reserve role since their summer arrivals.

When asked whether the duo would be prepared for such an intense fixture, Klopp responded spikily: “Yeah, absolutely. The players had the whole week together. Most of the time, they talk to each other so they all know about it.





“[Henderson] is not available so what should I do? Ask the FA or what? I thought that I should choose a team where I think they are ready, to be honest.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

“Are they ready? We will see! We have to prove it. If I would say now, ‘I think we have a real problem with that, I don’t think we have enough time to make them ready for a derby’, what kind of idiot would I be?

“Ask a question where the answer is not clear on a plate. You ask a question, I say, ‘Yes, I think they are ready, but we have to prove it on Sunday’.”