AS Roma vs Inter Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Both teams experienced defeats in the midweek UEFA Champions League fixtures, as Roma fell 2-0 to Real Madrid whilst Inter lost 1-0 to Tottenham Hotspur, although Roma have already qualified and Inter must better Spurs result to progress to the knockout stages.

These two Serie A giants, who have been starved of silverware in recent years, are experiencing contrasting fortunes in the league this season.

Roma have won just five matches from 13 Serie A fixtures games, and were whistled off the pitch after their midweek defeat to Real Madrid, although it had been thought they had hit top gear once more after convincingly beating Sampdoria 4-1 earlier this month, before falling to Udinese just a week later.

Inter, however, have seen their fortunes in Serie A more favourable. Sitting third in the table, I Nerazzurri have won nine of their 13 and are just one point of second placed Napoli.

When Is Kick Off? Sunday 2nd December What Time Is Kick Off? 19.30 (BST) Where Is it Played? Stadio Olimpico TV Channel/Live Stream BT Sport 3

To add to Roma's league woes, Eusebio Di Francesco has an extensive and notable injury list for the visit of Inter, with a number of his key players set for spells on the sideline.



Edin Dzeko, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Daniele De Rossi and Stephan El Shaarawy are all expected to miss the clash in its entirety, whilst Javier Pastore and Diego Perotti are doubts for the starting XI but could make the substitutes bench.



In light of this, it is expected that 19-year-old Nicolo Zaniolo will start against his former club, after leaving Inter for Roma in the summer. Furthermore, Robin Olsen is expected to return in goal after missing out last weekend.

Meanwhile, Inter boss Luciano Spalletti has far fewer injury concerns, although will still be without some key players.





Dalbert, Sime Vrsaljko and Radja Nainggolan make up the injury list for Spalletti's men but it is expected that Inter will field their strongest side here with no fixture scheduled for midweek. Marcelo Brozovic missed out on last weekend's victory through suspension but is available to return for the AS Roma encounter.

Roma Olsen; Kolarov, Manolas, Fazio, Florenzi; Cristante, Nzonzi; Kluivert, Zaniolo, Under; Schick. Inter Handanovic; Asamoah, Vrij, Skriniar, D'Ambrosio; Vecino, Brozovic; Perisic, Mario, Politano; Icardi.

These two Italian giants certainly have a lot of history together. Although starved of silverware in recent, as Juventus have surfaced to dominate the Italian football landscape, these two sides used to compete against for glory.

The most recent occasion in which these two sides battled for silverware was a fiercely contested Supercoppa back in 2010, with Inter running out eventual winners 3-1. In total, they have faced one another 192 times, with Roma winning on 56 occasions compared to Inter's 84 victories, and 52 draws.





In the last five fixtures, Roma have had the upper hand, winning twice, losing once and drawing twice.

Roma's recent form has been far from impressive. They are currently seventh in Serie A with just five wins from 13 matches, and their loyal supporters have been far from impressed with their league showing.



However, they have managed to qualify for the next round of the Champions League and will be boosted by the fact they should've been two up at half time against Real Madrid, despite eventually losing. Inter were also on the wrong side of a Champions League defeat in midweek, after falling to Spurs 1-0.

However, the Nerazzurri have been in good fettle this term, sitting third in Serie A with nine wins from their 13 league games and are rightly considered favourites for this one. The only major blot on their form book this term was the troubled 4-1 defeat to Atalanta in November. Here's a look at each sides last five fixtures: Roma Inter Roma 0-2 Real Madrid 27/11 Tottenham Hotspurs 1-0 Inter 28/11 Udinese 1-0 Roma 24/11 Inter 3-0 Frosinone 24/11 Roma 4-1 Sampdoria 11/11 Atlanta 4-1 Inter 11/11 CSKA Moscow 1-2 Roma 07/11 Inter 1-1 Barcelona 06/11 Fiorentina 1-1 Roma 03/11 Inter 5-0 Genoa 03/11

