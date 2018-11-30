Xherdan Shaqiri 'Certain' to Play in Sunday's Merseyside Derby After Missing PSG Defeat

Liverpool midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri is likely to be recalled to the Liverpool first team for Sunday's Merseyside derby.

The Liverpool Echo's Liverpool correspondent James Pearce has claimed that the attacking midfielder will be recalled to the first team by Jurgen Klopp after being left out of the starting lineup in the midweek Champions League defeat against PSG.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

The Swiss star has impressed for the Reds this term following a summer move from relegated Stoke City.

Shaqiri's integration into Klopp's system has been near-seamless, with Mohamed Salah now often playing as the spearhead in attack with Roberto Firmino dropping deeper into a more traditional no.10 role to accommodate the Switzerland international out wide.

Former Liverpool centre-back Jamie Carragher has told the All Together Now podcast that he spoke to Liverpool's summer signing in Paris ahead of Sunday's clash, saying: "I pulled Shaqiri on the way out in the mixed zone in Paris.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"He came over and said: 'Hello.' I said to him: 'It's the derby on Sunday and you have to win, you have to win.' He said: 'I know'. Shaqiri will play 100%. I think he'll go back to the 4-2-3-1 system with Shaqiri on the right. Shaqiri seems to add something a little bit different."

With Jordan Henderson suspended for the derby following his dismissal last weekend against Watford, Carragher claimed that another of Liverpool's summer signings, Naby Keita, should start in midfield.

"I'd like to see Keita go in there. It was built up that he was going to make a big difference to the midfield but we've only seen glimpses of it so far.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

"You need to get him in the team, you paid a lot of money for this lad. Klopp knew him from Germany. I'd like to see him in there and see what he's all about. Keita gives you more pace and energy with dynamic running.

"I think it will be a difficult game for Liverpool in terms of trying to break Everton down. It will be tight but Liverpool are so strong defensively."