Arsenal Boss Unai Emery Looking Forward to 'Exciting' Tottenham and Man Utd Clashes

Arsenal manager Unai Emery says he is looking forward to the club's next two Premier League fixtures against Tottenham and Manchester United.

The Gunners are currently fifth, currently a point off fourth placed Chelsea, and have been praised for improved performances since Emery's appointment.

Naomi Baker/GettyImages

They are yet to beat a top six side this season, having lost their opening two league fixtures to Manchester City and Chelsea before drawing with Liverpool, and Emery believes Arsenal are close to the position they want to be in.

“They are two matches that will give us the chances in the table,” he said, as quoted by Arsenal's website. “How will we respond against them? For me it’s a very exciting moment as well because I am looking forward to arriving in the big matches.

“For me, it’s a big experience and a big moment. In the title race, I think we are close to the position we want, and Sunday is a good chance for us to continue that.

“Each match for me is very special. The derby is perhaps more special because my responsibility is bigger because of every supporter. Also we need three points in the league because we want to be closer to the other teams, like Tottenham, and we have this challenge.

“Every match at the Emirates is a very big match. We can watch different games there but it always has a very big atmosphere with our supporters. On Sunday I know that if one friend is asking me if I have a ticket for Sunday, it’s not possible because it’s full.”

Arsenal face Tottenham on Sunday before a trip to United on Wednesday.