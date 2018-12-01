Jermaine Jenas Admits Tottenham Star Dele Alli Has Surprised Him With Certain Qualities

December 01, 2018

BT Sport and Match of the Day pundit Jermaine Jenas has revealed how Dele Alli has revealed an aspect of his game that the former Tottenham man didn't think he was capable of. Alli and his teammates travel to the Emirates on Sunday to take on Arsenal in what is sure to be a feisty north London derby. 

Alli has seen his position tweaked by manager Mauricio Pochettino over the last few months. Alli was utilised as more of a second striker in his early days at Spurs, but Pochettino's switch to a 4-3-3 recently has seen the England international used in a deeper role. 

According to Jenas, that switch has allowed Alli to have more responsibility in midfield - something that the former Spurs man admitted he didn't think he had in his locker.

“Mauricio has played 4-3-3 at times which has meant Sissoko has been tucked in, Dele on the other side and Harry Winks or Eric Dier holding. It gives Dele more responsibility as a midfielder which actually I didn’t think he was capable of,” he told The Times.

“I didn’t think he could do it at the top level and have an impact. I thought he was more of a Frank Lampard, 'Right I am going to get you 15 goals', not box-to-box, tackling, clearing from defensive area.”

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

Alli's impact on Spurs' side was clear to see in last weekend's victory against Chelsea; in which Alli opened the scoring and set up another as Spurs ran out 3-1 winners. 

