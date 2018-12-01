Paul Merson Names the 'Only' Everton Player Who Would Get Into Liverpool's Side

By 90Min
December 01, 2018

Television pundit and former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson has claimed that Gylfi Sigurðsson is the only Everton player good enough to make it into Liverpool's team, ahead of the Merseyside derby at Anfield on Sunday.

The Icelandic midfielder has contributed to nine goals in 14 appearances for the Toffees this season, including netting six and providing two assists in the league.

The Blues, who sit sixth in the Premier League table, have lost just three times this campaign, with the midfielder netting in two of those defeats, and Merson claimed that the 29-year-old is the only Evertonian capable of getting into the Reds' side.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

Merson wrote in his column for the Daily Star: "But how many Everton players would get in the Liverpool team? Only Gylfi Sigurðsson for me."


Merson indicated that there was a gulf in class between the two sides, but admitted that the former Tottenham and Swansea midfielder poses the greatest threat to the Reds, especially considering his usually terrific deliveries from dead ball situations.

"Everton are a million miles behind Liverpool at the moment. Sigurðsson is the danger man for them in this game," he added, "He's their best chance of getting something and his set-plays are going to be important."

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

However, he indicated that Liverpool's quality would prevail against an Everton side, who he backed to strugglto prepare themselves mentally when playing at Anfield.

"But I can’t see anything but a Liverpool win. They just have too many weapons," he remarked, "If it was at Goodison, you might fancy Everton but they just can’t win at Anfield, can they?

"It’s like they have some sort of mental block there. Maybe if they tried to take the game to Liverpool, it might be different. But I don’t think they will. They will set up like they did at Chelsea and try to come away with a draw."

