Roy Hodgson Sent Motivational Message to Fans Ahead of Win Over Burnley

Roy Hodgson has praised the support of the Crystal Palace fans, thanking them for sticking behind the team in what has been a tough run of late.

The Eagles beat Burnley at Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon to move clear of the drop zone and, speaking ahead of the game, Hodgson backed the fans to make a difference.



Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Goals from James McArthur and Andros Townsend secured a 2-0 win to drag Palace up to 14th in the table, three points ahead of Sean Dyche's Clarets in the last relegation spot.

Quoted by Football.London , Hodgson admitted that the fans play a big role on matchdays and that he expected a tremendous atmosphere throughout the game, saying: "The fans are good, and we like them very much. They are of vital importance, and we have said that all along.





"At Manchester United they were incredible - the away fans are incredible always - and I am looking forward to coming back to Selhurst Park because I know there will be a tremendous atmosphere and I know the fans will be willing us on and cheering us on.





"All I can say to them is the players will be doing their utmost to try and send them home happy, because no one is unhappier than us if we don't get the result we want."



Sebastian Frej/MB Media/GettyImages

Even with Palace's hard fought victory, just four point separates the bottom seven teams in the league – with Fulham sat on eight points with a game in hand over most of their rivals.