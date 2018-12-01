Tottenham Legend Claims Toby Alderweireld Would 'Be a Fool' to Leave for Manchester United

Former Tottenham star Micky Hazard has claimed Toby Alderweireld would be foolish to leave the club for Manchester United.

The central defender has been heavily linked with the Manchester club for quite some time, with many fans calling upon Jose Mourinho last summer to sign the Belgian in order to bolster United's vulnerable back line. In the end the club didn't pull the trigger on a move, which has been to Tottenham's benefit.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

He's started in 12 of Tottenham's 13 Premier League games so far this season and has helped them up to third place in the league table, contributing some very strong performances along the way. Simultaneously, United have struggled to start their season having already conceded 23 goals and lost four games.

Despite the fact United currently sit eight points below Spurs, rumours continue to link Alderweireld with a move. However, speaking with the Daily Express , Tottenham hero Hazard claimed that he believes the Belgian would be foolish to leave for Old Trafford given the direction both clubs seem to be heading.



Catherine Ivill - AMA/GettyImages

He said: “I think Toby’s a brilliant player and he loves Tottenham. If he were to leave Tottenham and join Manchester United with the way the two sides are playing at the moment, at this moment in time - and how they have been for the last few years - then he’d be a fool.”





Time will soon tell whether or not Tottenham will be able to keep hold of their star man and given the direction the club seem to be heading, retaining the services of Alderweireld would no doubt be a big statement of intent from the club.