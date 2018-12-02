Crystal Palace Chairman Stephen Parish Hails 'Great Performance' From Both Players and Fans

Crystal Palace claimed their first victory in eight games on Saturday as they beat Burnley 2-0 at Selhurst Park, a result that obviously delighted chairman Stephen Parish.

Goals from James McArthur and Andros Townsend secured the victory for the Eagles who dominated for large periods of the game against a Clarets side who are languishing in 19th position in the Premier League.

McArthur's first-half strike came courtesy of a free-kick that evaded everyone before nestling in the back of Joe Hart's goal.

MB Media/GettyImages

The former England keeper was impressive despite the defeat, making a number of high-quality saves before Andros Townsend fired home from range to make it 2-0 and secure all three points for the hosts.

Reacting to his side's performance on Twitter, Parish praised the players for delivering a 'great' team performance whilst also congratulating the fans for creating an 'electric' atmosphere at Selhurst Park.

Good start to a tough seven days. Great performance from the team and the crowd... Selhurst electric. Off to the coast for the mods and rockers derby! #cpfc #EPL @ Selhurst Park https://t.co/StoLxrLh7p — Steve Parish (@CEO4TAG) December 1, 2018

Roy Hodgson's Palace moved up to 14th in the Premier League on Saturday after recording only their third victory of the season.

The Eagles face a trip to Brighton on Tuesday as they look to extend their unbeaten run in the league to three games.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

The two sides met twice in the Premier League last season, with the first meeting ending goalless at the Amex before Palace secured a thrilling 3-2 victory over the Seagulls at Selhurst Park in April.