Crystal Palace Chairman Stephen Parish Hails 'Great Performance' From Both Players and Fans

Crystal Palace claimed their first victory in eight games on Saturday as they beat Burnley 2-0 at Selhurst Park, a result that obviously delighted chairman Stephen Parish.
Goals from James McArthur and Andros Townsend secured the victory for the Eagles who dominated for large periods of the game against a Clarets side who are languishing in 19th position in the Premier League.
McArthur's first-half strike came courtesy of a free-kick that evaded everyone before nestling in the back of Joe Hart's goal.
The former England keeper was impressive despite the defeat, making a number of high-quality saves before Andros Townsend fired home from range to make it 2-0 and secure all three points for the hosts.
Reacting to his side's performance on Twitter, Parish praised the players for delivering a 'great' team performance whilst also congratulating the fans for creating an 'electric' atmosphere at Selhurst Park.
Good start to a tough seven days. Great performance from the team and the crowd... Selhurst electric. Off to the coast for the mods and rockers derby! #cpfc #EPL @ Selhurst Park https://t.co/StoLxrLh7p— Steve Parish (@CEO4TAG) December 1, 2018
Roy Hodgson's Palace moved up to 14th in the Premier League on Saturday after recording only their third victory of the season.
The Eagles face a trip to Brighton on Tuesday as they look to extend their unbeaten run in the league to three games.
The two sides met twice in the Premier League last season, with the first meeting ending goalless at the Amex before Palace secured a thrilling 3-2 victory over the Seagulls at Selhurst Park in April.