Crystal Palace Chairman Stephen Parish Hails 'Great Performance' From Both Players and Fans

By 90Min
December 02, 2018

Crystal Palace claimed their first victory in eight games on Saturday as they beat Burnley 2-0 at Selhurst Park, a result that obviously delighted chairman Stephen Parish.

Goals from James McArthur and Andros Townsend secured the victory for the Eagles who dominated for large periods of the game against a Clarets side who are languishing in 19th position in the Premier League.

McArthur's first-half strike came courtesy of a free-kick that evaded everyone before nestling in the back of Joe Hart's goal. 

MB Media/GettyImages

The former England keeper was impressive despite the defeat, making a number of high-quality saves before Andros Townsend fired home from range to make it 2-0 and secure all three points for the hosts.

Reacting to his side's performance on Twitter, Parish praised the players for delivering a 'great' team performance whilst also congratulating the fans for creating an 'electric' atmosphere at Selhurst Park.

Roy Hodgson's Palace moved up to 14th in the Premier League on Saturday after recording only their third victory of the season. 

The Eagles face a trip to Brighton on Tuesday as they look to extend their unbeaten run in the league to three games. 

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

The two sides met twice in the Premier League last season, with the first meeting ending goalless at the Amex before Palace secured a thrilling 3-2 victory over the Seagulls at Selhurst Park in April.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)