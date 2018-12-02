Derby Ace Harry Wilson Plans to Fight for Place in Liverpool Squad Next Season

By 90Min
December 02, 2018

Derby County star Harry Wilson wants to return to Liverpool next season and replicate the successes of friends Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez at Anfield.

21-year-old Wilson, who has been in sparkling form for Frank Lampard's men on loan this season, spoke to Jurgen Klopp in the summer about his long-term ambitions for the Reds.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

"I sat down with Jurgen Klopp at Melwood in the summer and we both agreed after doing well at Hull last season it would be good to be on loan again and playing regularly," said the youngster, who made his Wales international debut at just 16 years of age.

"There were plenty of clubs wanting me but as soon as my agent Lee Robinson told me Derby were interested I had a good feeling. We are doing well and hopefully we'll push for promotion.

"To to be learning from a legend like Frank Lampard is fantastic. I'm soaking up everything he's telling me. It's going really well," added the Welshman, as quoted by the Express.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

Wilson proved the big stage is something he flourishes in with a stunning free-kick that helped knock Manchester United out of the EFL Cup in September. The winger has continued his huge impact for the Rams, featuring in 18 games - scoring eight and assisting in one goal as he establishes himself as one of the Championship's top performers this term.

Wrexham born Wilson is close friends with Alexander-Arnold and Gomez, and now he is desperate to be given a shot of emulating their achievements at the Anfield club.

"That's the aim. I'll be looking at Trent and Joe today hoping I'm playing with them next season. It's nice to see young lads doing well but when it's your mates you have grown up and played with it makes it even better," said Wilson when asked about his Liverpool colleagues.

"Trent had an amazing year last year playing in so many games and then a Champions League final before going to the World Cup.

"And if Joe hadn't been injured towards the end of the season he would have done the same I'm sure. It's great to see them doing so well.

Should Wilson choose to remain with Liverpool next season, there are plenty ahead of the Welshman, who is likely to be a utility player playing second fiddle to the likes of Mohamed SalahRoberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.

"When you look at the attacking talent at Liverpool it's awesome but you've got to be confident in your ability otherwise you have no chance," said the 21-year-old.

"It's always going to be difficult to break in to a team with big stars like Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane. But I trained with those guys for over a year before I went on loan to Hull in January and it raised my game.

"When you get a chance on loan you have to shine so when I do go back I'll be in better shape to impress the manager."

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

Wilson was in fine form yet again for the Rams as his brace, including a 25-yard stunner, secured a 2-0 victory over Swansea City. Derby travel to Wigan on Saturday - a win potentially lifting them to third in the Championship table.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)