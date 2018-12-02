Girona 1-1 Atletico Madrid: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Sloppy Rojiblancos Salvage Point

Atletico Madrid missed the chance to go to the top of La Liga as they struck late to draw at Girona on Sunday, with Jonas Ramalho's own goal earning Diego Simeone's side a share of the points.

Cristhian Stuani put the hosts ahead in injury time with a penalty as Atleti struggled for large parts of the game, with Jonas Ramalho diverting Diego Costa's best effort beyond his own goalkeeper.

Atleti could have moved into first position in La Liga, with both Sevilla and Barcelona playing later on Sunday, but a largely lethargic display, coupled with some fine performances from Girona's XI, scuppered their chances of victory.

ATLETICO MADRID





Key Talking Point

For a team that has so many brilliant attacking players, Atleti have been seriously disappointing going forward so far this season. Griezmann, while prolific in the Champions League, only has three La Liga goals, a terrible return for someone of such renowned talent.

Diego Costa ended his goal drought with a strike against Barcelona but hasn't done enough since rejoining the club in January. Diego Simeone's defensive style of play hasn't hindered Atletico's attacking efforts in recent seasons, but this year things just aren't clicking.

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Oblak (5); Arias (6), Savic (6), Hernandez (6), Saul (7); Partey (8*), Rodrigo (6), Koke (7), Lemar (6); Griezmann (6), Costa (6).



Substitutes: Correa (6), Martins (6).

STAR MAN - Thomas Partey has become a first team regular after asserting himself in Atleti's starting lineup with some cracking performances, and he was their best player in an otherwise limp performance on Sunday.

The Ghana international has plenty of competition for a spot in central midfield, with Koke, Saul Niguez and Rodrigo all known to be quality players, but with more tenacious and hard working displays like this, Partey should get his fair share of game time.

WORST PLAYER - It's beginning to look like Diego Costa has peaked. The striker is known for winding opposition defenders up with his stroppy antics but he no longer backs that behaviour up with good performances.

Looking Ahead

Atleti have a Copa del Rey fixture against fourth-tier Sant Andreu on Wednesday before they continue their La Liga campaign against Alaves on Sunday.