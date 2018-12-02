Jose Mourinho Worried Ahead of Arsenal Clash as Key Trio Withdraw From Squad

Under-fire boss Jose Mourinho has been hit by the withdrawal of three key players for the Wednesday evening's Premier League clash against Arsenal.

The Red Devils already face a monumental task of muscling their way back into the top-four following Saturday's 2-2 draw with lowly Southampton, but Mourinho has confirmed he will be without Alexis Sanchez, Victor Lindelof and Ashley Young for Wednesday's encounter.

When asked about the team news ahead of Arsenal's visit, the Portuguese manager said: “I don’t know, Victor Lindelof is an important injury. Alexis Sanchez is an important injury.





“Ashley Young is suspended. If Chris Smalling and Eric Bailly are ready - if they are ready to train tomorrow it wouldn’t be a surprise," added Mourinho (as quoted in the Star.)

United trailed by two goals after just 20 minutes at St. Mary's Stadium, to a Southampton side who had failed to win in their previous 10 Premier League outings. However, United were indebted to Marcus Rashford whose two assists for Romelu Lukaku and Ander Herrera gained a point for the troubled Manchester side.





It means they are now six points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea, who play bottom of the league Fulham on Sunday in the all-London affair.

United host Arsenal on Wednesday evening in what should be an interesting encounter as the Red Devils look to overturn their dire start to the campaign and the Gunners look to build on the improvements since Unai Emery's appointment.