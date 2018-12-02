Liverpool Legend Steve Nicol Urges Jurgen Klopp to Start Naby Keita Against Everton

By 90Min
December 02, 2018

Former Liverpool defender Steve Nicol has pleaded with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp to play midfielder Naby Keita in the Merseyside derby against Everton.

Keita joined the Reds in the summer from RB Leipzig for £52m and has had a slow start to his Anfield career after missing several games due to injury this season.

With Jordan Henderson suspended from Sunday's game after being red-carded at Watford last week, Klopp will have to make a decision on who replaces his captain.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Speaking to ESPN FC as quoted by insidefutbol.com, Reds legend Nicol said that Keita will be questioning why he isn't being given first team opportunities if he doesn't start.

"That is strange (the fact that Keita has been restricted to just four starts this season).

"Well if he (Keita) doesn't (start) this weekend, because Henderson is suspended, then he is going to be scratching his head thinking 'what have I done?"

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Liverpool can shorten the gap from Manchester City to just two points if they manage to get a victory over city rivals Everton on Sunday. 

Jurgen Klopp's side remain unbeaten in the Premier League this season but have struggled in the Champions League, with the Reds on the brink of elimination from the competition after losing to PSG.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)