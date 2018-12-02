Liverpool's Nathaniel Clyne Linked With a Premier League Switch in a Bid for More Game Time

Liverpool's out-of-favour right-back Nathaniel Clyne has been linked with a move to Leicester City in the upcoming January transfer window.

The English fullback made just five appearances last season as he struggled with injuries. However, he has since lost his place to youngster Trent Alexander-Arnold meaning he has yet to play a league game this season.

Leicester City are reportedly interested in providing Clyne with a way out, according to the Leicester Mercury. Should the Liverpool defender complete his move to the Foxes, he will be competing against Leicester's summer signing Ricardo Pereira for the right-back position.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Whilst he would be more likely to play at Leicester, with Pereira often deployed as a right-midfielder, Clyne will not be short of options should he seek a move away from Liverpool. Relegation-threatened Fulham and Cardiff are also vying for the Englishman's signature and Clyne would almost certainly start for both of those sides.

Clyne joined Liverpool from Southampton in the summer of 2015, a time in which the Reds seemed incapable of signing anyone who didn't play for the Saints. Since then, the English defender has made 99 appearances for Liverpool and is unlikely to reach his 100th cap if he leaves in January.

Clyne is seemingly the third-choice right-back at Liverpool these days, with Joe Gomez preferred at fullback in Alexander-Arnold's absence. At 27-years-old, Clyne is approaching the peak of his career and would be a shrewd acquisition for a number of Premier League clubs.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

He has been unfortunate with injuries in recent seasons and was ruled out of the World Cup after picking up a back injury. However, Clyne is still a high-level defender and a move to Fulham or Cardiff might represent a lack of ambition on his part.

Leicester City would be more representative of Clyne's level and ambitions, and he will hope to prove himself once against and regain the form which earned him his move to Liverpool.

Jürgen Klopp's side next face Everton in the Premier League in the hotly anticipated Merseyside derby. A victory for the Reds would reduce the gap at the top of the table to two points following Manchester City's 3-1 victory against Bournemouth on Saturday.