West Ham Fans' Adoration for Felipe Anderson Continues to Grow Following Win Over Newcastle

As if Felipe Anderson's recent performances were not enough, the Brazilian has further endeared himself to the West Ham faithful with some post-match flattery.

Anderson was in blistering form in the Hammers' 3-0 victory over Newcastle on Saturday afternoon, and his performance was rewarded with a 93rd minute goal. This now means that the Brazilian has four goals in as many games for his new club.

However, whilst his recent performances have been breathtaking, Anderson was keen to show his gratitude to the West Ham fans.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Speaking after the game to West Ham's official website, he said: “The fans are incredible! Always supporting, at home and away, even with this cold! The atmosphere in the games that they create is amazing and I’m very happy for their support and to be able to count on them."

Having signed for the Hammers for a reported £36m this summer, Anderson adjusted to Premier League football slowly. His performances, often mirroring those of the club, were abject and occasionally lethargic.

However, those performances have been nowhere to be seen in recent weeks and the winger seems to have taken confidence from his two goal salvo against Burnley four games ago. Since then, minus the 4-0 loss to Manchester City, Anderson has contributed to a goal in every game.

Felipe Anderson caps off a wonderful performance with a fantastic and much deserved goal. The Brazilian man has been inconsistent at times throughout his career, but this season Felipe has been terrific. Showing flashes of brilliance from his younger days at Santos. — EiF (@EiFSoccer) December 1, 2018

Anderson will be hoping that he can continue his recent run of form in West Ham's upcoming fixtures. The Hammers have a favourable Christmas fixture list with zero games against the top six in their next seven games.

Manuel Pellegrini's side are currently 13th in the table following a slow start to the season.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

West Ham next face a home fixture against Cardiff City in the Premier League, a game which the Hammers will be expected to win comfortably. However, the Bluebirds have picked up some form recently having won two of their last three.