West Ham Fans Show Their Respect for Issa Diop's Performance Against Newcastle United

Whilst West Ham's Felipe Anderson took most of the praise in their 3-0 victory over Newcastle, the Hammers' fans were impressed by Issa Diop's performance as well.

Manuel Pellegrini's side brought in ten new players in the summer transfer window which accumulated to a combined fee of £99m. At £22m, Diop was West Ham's second-most expensive signing of the window and he has lived up to his price tag thus far.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Diop has formed a strong partnership at the back with the Hammers' other summer signing Fabian Balbuena and the two held firm to keep a clean sheet against Newcastle on Saturday.

Diop's defensive performance was particularly impressive as he put in a colossal number of six tackles in addition to five clearances. The Frenchman was also tidy with his passing and had a pass completion rate of 77% according to Football Fancast.

Here's how the West Ham fans reacted to the performance on social media:

Issa Diop was astounding again today. The 21 year old is good enough to get into any team in the Premier League, maybe even Europe. What a signing. #COYI pic.twitter.com/DQ8TT1OwQv — West Ham Fanzone (@WestHamFZ) December 1, 2018

How good is Issa Diop! Class! 💪⚒ — Sam Milne (@sammilne91) December 1, 2018

Issa Diop. That boy is class. ⚒ #coyi — Richard Bridge (@richardbridge1) December 1, 2018

These fans felt that Diop put in a man of the match worthy performance...

A quality performance today. Everyone played well but I thought Issa Diop was immense. #COYI ⚒ — Harry (@GhostOfGreenSt) December 1, 2018

So many candidates for Man of the Match today!! Top class performance by the whole team, gonna give it to Issa Diop ⚒ — Stef (@StefGoodridge) December 1, 2018

This supporter thinks there's even more to come from the defender:

Issa Diop is different gravy! Gonna be some player — Kieron Marshall (@MarshallKieron) December 1, 2018

West Ham's form has improved in recent games and in their last four fixtures the Hammers have won twice, drawn once and lost once. However, their loss came against a rampant Manchester City who are still yet to lose a league game this season.

The east London side seem to have finally clicked offensively and have netted eight times in their last four fixtures. However, clean sheets have been a problem this campaign and Pellegrini's side have achieved just two Premier League shut-outs thus far.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

The Hammers currently sit in 13th in the Premier League but are on the rise following recent results. Their favourable fixture list in the next seven games should allow West Ham to climb into the top half of the table and push towards the desired top eight.

West Ham's next fixture is against a rejuvenated Cardiff City side, who have won twice in their last three games. However, the Hammers have the home advantage and a considerably more expensive side and so will be expected to pick up the win.