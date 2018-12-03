Atalanta 1-2 Napoli: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Ancelotti's Side Close Gap on Leaders Juventus

Napoli took all three points on Monday night as they overcame a spirited Atalanta side to reduce the gap on Serie A leaders Juventus to eight points.

The visitors got off to a dream start at the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italiaas as midfielder Fabian slotted home from Lorenzo Insigne's perfectly weighted ball inside the first minute.

Atalanta went in search of an immediate equaliser but lacked quality in the final third as they wasted numerous chances to restore parity against Carlo Ancelotti's side. David Ospina saved well from Duvan Zapata's near post drive, but the Colombian was largely untroubled in goal for the duration of the first half.

Insigne wasted a glorious chance to double his side's lead against the run of play as he fired wide when clean through on goal from Raul Albiol's raking pass to end a poor first half.

A breathless start to the second half saw Zapata fire beyond Ospina to give his side a deserved equaliser after Napoli failed to clear their lines. The visitors then began to dominate possession as they sought to reclaim the lead and were rewarded for their increased intensity as substitute Arkadiusz Milik fired home from a tight angle to keep Juventus within reach.

ATALANTA

Key Talking Point





Gian Gasperini's side deserved a share of the spoils on Monday night and will feel hard done by after an energetic showing. Gasperini has the makings of a good side and has players that are capable of troubling the best side's in Italy. Atalanta's unbeaten run in October that has seen them climb to 11th in the table demonstrates that threat.

Better delivery from set pieces and more clinical finishing would've seen Atalanta climb to seventh; Gasperini and Atalanta's fans must take pride from another impressive performance against one of the league's top sides.

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Berisha (5); Mancini (6), Palomino (6), Masiello (5); Hateboer (6), De Roon (5), Freuler (5), Gosens (6); Gomez (7), Rigoni (4), Zapata (7).





Subs: Valzania (4)

Star Man





Atalanta's star man Alejandro Gomez was again pivotal in attack, playing in behind strikers Zapata and Emiliano Rigoni. The Argentine's agility and deft turns saw him open up the visitors defence with ease though was let down by his teammates poor decision making in the final third.

Worst Player

Rigoni earned his first start of the season for Gian Gasperini's side with Josip Ilicic suspended for Monday's clash. The Argentine winger struggled to impose himself on the game and elected to run down blind alleys when easy passes were surely the better option.

NAPOLI

Key Talking Point





Carlo Ancelotti's side travelled to Bergamo under pressure, after a lacklustre performance last time out against Chievo saw them drop more points in their pursuit of runaway league leaders Juventus.

Ancelotti will be pleased by his side's professional display, and will know that earning maximum points ahead of the winter break will be key in his side having any chance of mounting a challenge for the title with Juve almost out of sight already.

Player Ratings





Starting XI: Ospina (5); Maksimovic (5), Albiol (6), Koulibaly (7), Mario Rui (6); Callejon (5), Allan (5), Hamsik (6), Fabian (6); Insigne (7), Mertens (6).





Substitutes: Milik (7), Zielinski (5)

Star Man





Insigne stood out in a fixture that lacked moments of real quality in attack from either side. The Italian provided his side with a creative spark in attack alongside Dries Mertens and consistently found his man with an impressive range of passing.

Worst Player





Nikola Maksimovic, deployed at right back, was wasteful in possession and struggled at times against the physicality of Duvan Zapata. The Serbian centre-back looks far more comfortable in the heart of defence for Ancelotti's side and lacks the ball-playing capabilities to offer any attacking outlet at right-back.

Looking Ahead





Napoli return to Naples to take on Serie A strugglers Frosinone on Saturday in a game that should see Ancelotti's men secure three points with ease.





Atalanta meanwhile face a tricky away trip to Udinese, with Gasperini's side looking to rediscover their October form that saw them win four league games on the bounce.