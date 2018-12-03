Chelsea Legend Didier Drogba Gives His Verdict on Struggling Blues Forward Alvaro Morata

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba claimed that he had an offer from either Real Madrid or Barcelona during his time at Stamford Bridge, and has claimed that the Blues' struggling striker Álvaro Morata.

The Ivory Coast international is one of the most iconic players in Blues' history, with his performance in the 2012 Champions League Final earning his side the trophy. The 40-year-old, following a spell with second tier American side Phoenix Rising, has just retired from professional footballer, after a glittering, silverware-laden career.

Joe Hicks/GettyImages

Speaking to AS, the goal machine claimed he had been courted by La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid while in his Stamford Bridge heyday, but refused to reveal which club had made an offer.

He said: "I will not say the name (laughs), but it was a time when I was happy at Chelsea and when the offer came the big boss (implied to be Abramovich) told me: 'You are not going anywhere'. I think things were clear there."





The former Marseille man went on to discuss Chelsea striker Morata, who has struggled for goals since joining the club back in 2017. Drogba said: "(He's a) very good striker, he's been scoring lately. When you play at Real Madrid, Juventus and Chelsea, that means a lot. You can not play on these teams and not be a great striker.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have reportedly made an official offer for Borussia Dortmund winger Christian Pulisic. The west London side are believed to have made an offer below BVB's £70m valuation of the player, and could be lining him up as a long-term replacement for Eden Hazard, who is likely to join Real Madrid at the end of the season.