Chelsea Trio Reportedly Set for AC Milan Moves In Search of Regular Playing Time

By 90Min
December 03, 2018

Chelsea trio Cesc Fabregas, Gary Cahill and Andreas Christensen are all reportedly targets for Serie A giants Milan, as the San Siro club look to take advantage of the disgruntled squad players at Stamford Bridge.

Maurizio Sarri's arrival in London has seen a significant upturn in performances and results, but also a change in personnel. 

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

David Luiz has returned to the first team, and the arrivals of Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic have meant competition in central midfield is tough.

This competition for places is driving some players to look for moves away. According to Antonio Vitiello of Milan News.It, Milan have been in contact with Fabregas' lawyers already, and although a deal is far from being completed, it's understood that they would be looking to sign the Spaniard on a two and a half year contract.

Fabregas isn't the only Chelsea player being lined up by Milan however. Cahill and Christensen's playing time has been greatly reduced under Sarri too, alerting the Italian club to their potential availability. Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sport Witness) are reporting that a move for Cahill is looking likely.

Milan will look to tie up a loan deal for the veteran English centre back in January, the club are worried about their defensive situation following an injury to centre back Mateo Musacchio.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

The deal for Fabregas appears to make the most sense of the three being touted, the Spaniard turns 32 next summer, and in a league where the game is played at a slower pace, he could suit Milan perfectly.

