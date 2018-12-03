Gennaro Gattuso Hails 'Excellent' Second Half as Milan Secure Comeback Win Against Parma

Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso lauded his side's second half performance against Parma as they came from a goal down to win 2-1 in Sunday's encounter.

Having dominated possession in the first half but failing to carve open many clear cut chances, they fell behind to Roberto Inglese's early second half header.

If anything, the goal galvanised Milan as just six minutes later they drew level thanks to Patrick Cutrone's well taken volley.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

Their superiority showed after the equaliser, despite only being one place above their rivals prior to kick off. Yet, despite the win, Gattuso was full of praise for his side's opponents.





Gattuso said, as quoted by Football Italia: “Parma deserve credit, because it’s no coincidence they were only two points behind us going into this weekend.

"They’re well organised, difficult to play against and if you give them space to run into, they’ll cause you problems.”

Nonetheless, Milan got the win their overall performance deserved thanks to Franck Kessié's 71st minute penalty, awarded by VAR, and they saw the match out comfortably.





“We had a decent game, although perhaps in the first half we went overboard with the crosses. The second half, however, was excellent," said the former midfielder, who also saved praise for goalscorer Patrick Cutrone.

“He lives for the goal, he’s got fire in his veins and I’m happy for him. He even wiped out that cliché about him not doing well from the start. He has to keep going like this, as he can do so much better.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

“Seeing Ignazio Abate do so well as a centre back is also surprising. We need to be lucky as coaches and work with intelligent players who can adapt to more or less anything. That is the secret of this team, everyone is ready to pitch in.”