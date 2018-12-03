Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Charged By the FA Following Derby Day Antics

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been charged with misconduct by the FA following his behaviour after Liverpool's last minute winner against Everton.

The Toffees had stood firm at Anfield for 95 minutes until a freak Virgil van Dijk volley was palmed onto the bar by Jordan Pickford and headed in from point blank range by Divock Origi. As his Liverpool side wheeled away in delight, Klopp sprinted onto the pitch to hug goalkeeper Alisson Becker; a move that's been heavily criticised by some fans and pundits.

Paul Joyce of The Times is reporting that the FA have chosen to charge Klopp with misconduct following his celebration, and it's understood that the German will accept the charge.

The consequence of accepting the charge would be a fine and a warning with regards to his future conduct on the touchline.



Klopp was quick to apologise for his behaviour on the touch line, and it was also reported that he apologised to Everton boss Marco Silva in person. "I have to apologise because I didn't want to be disrespectful but I couldn't stop myself," Klopp told Sky Sports. "It just happened.





"After the game I apologised to Marco Silva, we spoke to each other and I told him how much I respect his work because it's incredible."

BREAKING: @FA charge Jurgen Klopp with misconduct relating to his behaviour in the 96th minute of @LFC’s 1-0 win over @Everton. #SSN pic.twitter.com/uH6LJ4uZ6P — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) December 3, 2018

Liverpool's 1-0 win meant they stayed within touching distance of Premier League leaders Manchester City, both sides remain unbeaten after 14 games, and it appears that neutrals will be getting the title fight that some thought was unlikely.