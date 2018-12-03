Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Hilariously 'Follows' Teammate on Instagram After Derby Win

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has made the incredible gesture of only just 'following' Divock Origi on Instagram following his derby day winner against Everton on Sunday.

After Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford's 96th minute blunder, Origi was on-hand to turn in the ball from close range to become the unlikely hero for Liverpool, something that prompted Chamberlain to start following his own teammate!

YOOOO THE OX FINALLY KNOWS WHO’S ORIGI NOW HAHAHA pic.twitter.com/btFsRX7O3n — . (@VintageSalah) December 2, 2018

The ex-Arsenal midfielder joined the club in the summer of 2017 for a fee of £35m. During that campaign Origi was out on loan at German side Wolfsburg which may explain why the Englishman has only just started to follow his teammate.

That theory could be a little generous though as the Belgian forward has been at Liverpool's Melwood training complex for the whole of current season. Chamberlain has been injured however and won't have spent any time training with his teammate, but still, you'd think they must have crossed paths at some point in the past six months?

The pair will hopefully be able to get to know each other on the pitch - rather than social media - before long as the Liverpool midfielder is eyeing a return before the end of the season, following a horrific ACL injury sustained against Roma in April.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Speaking to the Liverpool Echo, Chamberlain said: “I'd love to be able to make an appearance at least before the end of the season. The next target for me is to build up more in the gym towards being able to run outside again. I'll probably have to do two months of running which isn't my favourite thing."