Luka Modric gana el Balón de Oro 2018 y rompe la hegemonía de Messi y Ronaldo

Este es el puesto en el que quedaron el resto de los ternados a ganar el Balón de Oro
Puesto 2:
Puesto 3:
Puesto 4:
Puesto 5: Lionel Messi
Puesto 6: Mohamed Salah
Puesto 7: Raphaël Varane
Puesto 8: Eden Hazard
Puesto 9: Kevin De Bruyne
Puesto 10: Harry Kane
It goes on with N'Golo Kanté! The French player of Chelsea is 11th in our 2018 Ballon d'Or France Football final ranking! #ballondor pic.twitter.com/9fbQ50xDCm— #ballondor (@francefootball) December 3, 2018
Puesto 12: Neymar
And the 12th position of the 2018 Ballon d'Or is for Neymar (@neymarjr) #ballondor pic.twitter.com/f4VyyURcHi— #ballondor (@francefootball) December 3, 2018
Puesto 13: Luis Suárez
Uruguayan forward of FC Barcelona Luis Suarez (@LuisSuarez9) is ranked 13th for the 2018 Ballon d'Or #ballondor pic.twitter.com/0un4cO0hcx— #ballondor (@francefootball) December 3, 2018
Puesto 14: Thibaut Courtois
Thibaut Courtois (@thibautcourtois ) is 14th in our Ballon d'Or ranking! He's the best goalkeeper this year. #ballondor pic.twitter.com/BUCipvFNHC— #ballondor (@francefootball) December 3, 2018
Puesto 15: Paul Pogba
Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) is our number 15 in the 2018 Ballon d'Or ranking! #ballondor— #ballondor (@francefootball) December 3, 2018
The final ranking https://t.co/i0cuwhaFnE pic.twitter.com/hh8BJYpuEg
Puesto 16: Sergio Agüero
Congrats to Sergio Agüero (@aguerosergiokun) for your 16th rank in the 2018 Ballon d'Or #ballondor pic.twitter.com/W4trQVjT1o— #ballondor (@francefootball) December 3, 2018
Puesto 17: Gareth Bale y Karim Benzema
They are playing for Real Madrid and they share the 17th place for the 2018 Ballon d'Or:— #ballondor (@francefootball) December 3, 2018
gbwls Gareth Bale (@GarethBale11)
Karim Benzema (@Benzema)#ballondor pic.twitter.com/vABU1Ezraa
Puesto 19: Roberto Firmino, Sergio Ramos e Ivan Rakitic
The 19th position is for three different players: — #ballondor (@francefootball) December 3, 2018
Roberto Firmino
@ivanrakitic
@SergioRamos
The final ranking https://t.co/YHLQa5udCf#ballondor pic.twitter.com/ItBkG2ND7v
Puesto 22: Marcelo, Edinson Cavani y Sadio Mané
Three more players in 22nd position!— #ballondor (@francefootball) December 3, 2018
Sadio Mané
@ECavaniOfficial
@MarceloM12
The final ranking https://t.co/QE3BgDi4jx#ballondor pic.twitter.com/SzGCCv7mWV
Puesto 25: Mario Mandzukic, Alisson Becker y Jan Oblak
Three players are ranked in 25th position for the Ballon d'Or 2018:— #ballondor (@francefootball) December 3, 2018
@Alissonbecker
@MarioMandzukic9
Jan Oblak
The final ranking https://t.co/X6f0qMHOwz#ballondor pic.twitter.com/YLPr8a3IQn
Puesto 28: Diego Godin
Diego Godin (@diegogodin) is 28th in the Ballon d'Or 2018— #ballondor (@francefootball) December 3, 2018
The final ranking https://t.co/hwW3xt0aMI#ballondor pic.twitter.com/yf51ykUF7j
Puesto 29: Isco y Hugo Lloris
Isco (Real Madrid) est 29e du classement du Ballon d'Or France Football 2018 https://t.co/pl5itGwTnS— #ballondor (@francefootball) December 3, 2018
