Luka Modric gana el Balón de Oro 2018 y rompe la hegemonía de Messi y Ronaldo

By 90Min
December 03, 2018
Se venía hablando mucho de este premio. Se sabía que iba a ser la primera vez que Messi y Ronaldo no lo ganarían, luego de unos buenos 9 años. Si bien el argentino y el portugués siguen manteniendo el nivel de elite y cualquier equipo los querría por su potencia y su desentonación, el buen mundial de la selección croata y francesa los ha opacado y los ha dejado en segundo plano a ambos.

Desde hace muchos meses los aficionados ponían a Luka Modric, Raphael Varane y Antoine Griezmann como favoritos a ganarlo, ya fuera por su excelente performance en el mundial o por lo conseguido con cada uno de sus títulos. Finalmente el que se consagró fue Luca Modric, que ganó la última Champions, lideró a su selección a la final en Rusia hasta la final y ganó muchos premios individuales durante los últimos meses.

Croacia está de fiesta. Tuvieron un maravilloso año (más allá del descenso de su selección en la Liga de las Naciones) y su capitán y jugador estrella se está llevando un mérito que conocía y se lo dedica a todos sus aficionados. ¡Felicidades Luka!

Este es el puesto en el que quedaron el resto de los ternados a ganar el Balón de Oro

Puesto 2:

Puesto 3:

Puesto 4:

Puesto 5: Lionel Messi

Puesto 6: Mohamed Salah

Puesto 7: Raphaël Varane


Puesto 8: Eden Hazard

Puesto 9: Kevin De Bruyne

Puesto 10: Harry Kane


Puesto 11: N´Golo Kanté



Puesto 12: Neymar


Puesto 13: Luis Suárez


Puesto 14: Thibaut Courtois


Puesto 15: Paul Pogba



Puesto 16: Sergio Agüero



Puesto 17: Gareth Bale y Karim Benzema



Puesto 19: Roberto Firmino, Sergio Ramos e Ivan Rakitic



Puesto 22: Marcelo, Edinson Cavani y Sadio Mané




Puesto 25: Mario Mandzukic, Alisson Becker y Jan Oblak


Puesto 28: Diego Godin



Puesto 29: Isco y Hugo Lloris


