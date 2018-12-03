Maurizio Sarri Hails 'Important' Chelsea Win But Calls on N'Golo Kante to Improve Tactically

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri praised his side's 2-0 victory over Fulham, admitting he was impressed with the manner in which his team responded to losing to Tottenham Hotspur.

Despite not being at their best, Chelsea rarely looked threatened against Fulham. Pedro opened the scoring after just four minutes. Substitute Ruben Loftus-Cheek then netted a second to ensure Chelsea took all three points.

Justin Setterfield/GettyImages

Speaking after the game, Sarri hailed his team's response to defeat against Spurs. He is quoted by football.london as saying: "I think today it was really very important, the result.





"We started very well. Then after 1-0 the players had a good application of attention, but we didn’t kill the match. But today we were a little tense, nervous.





"Of course it wasn’t easy, the days after Tottenham, for me and the players. But we have talked too much about that match. We lost it after three months and a half, it can happen. It was important to react. In the mind of the players there was only the result."

Sarri then discussed the ongoing situation around N'Golo Kante, who was the subject of criticism following the defeat to Tottenham.

Sarri admitted: "I think he played very well, he defended very well.

"He needs to improve a little more from the tactical point of view, but that is natural. Last season he played with two or three midfielders but in central, so he needs to improve (tactically).Today was better, because when the ball was on the other side of the pitch it was better. He has to stay very close to Jorginho, otherwise it is a problem."

Craig Mercer/MB Media/GettyImages

In addition, Sarri was full of praise for Ruben Loftus-Cheek, adding: "In the last three weeks he has solved me problems. In the Europa League it was the best performance from the tactical point of view. I put him on the pitch without problems and sure about his performance."