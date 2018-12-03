Roy Hodgson Offers Verdict on Jurgen Klopp's Controversial Merseyside Derby Antics

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson has given his verdict on Jurgen Klopp's dramatic burst onto the field of play to celebrate with goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

The Liverpool boss' antics have divided football fans but Hodgson offered a more relaxed view on Klopp's exuberant celebration of Liverpool's 96th minute winning goal.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

"The obvious things I am sure are being said. It is a heat of the moment thing. I am not certain it was anything planned on Jurgen Klopp's part," the Eagles boss said, as reported by Football.London.

"But of course it can be seen as disrespectful to the opposing manager and I am sure that is the way it was felt," said the former Liverpool boss now at Crystal Palace.

Divock Origi's bizarre last-gasp winner, thanks to some questionable goalkeeping from Jordan Pickford, sent the Anfield crowd into ruptures as the city of Liverpool remained red - as it has been since Everton's last victory over Liverpool in 2010.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Despite Origi's goal in his first appearance of the season, he failed to make the headlines in Merseyside as more attention was focused on Klopp's dart towards goalkeeper Alisson.

Palace boss Hodgson however has suggested that fans won't be seeing the 71-year-old running onto the pitch anytime soon.

"I won't be doing it because I can't run that fast anyway. It is one of those things that happens in football, and it gives you something to talk about, but it is not something that is going to occupy my waking moments before I sleep at night."

Since the incident, Klopp has been subsequently charged by the FA and has until Thursday to respond. It is thought that the Liverpool boss, who later apologised for the outburst, will not contest the charges given to him.