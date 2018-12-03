Women's Super League Roundup: Man City Close Gap on Arsenal After Huge Clash as Chelsea Keep Winning

Manchester City moved to within three points of Arsenal at the top of the FA Women's Super League table this weekend after inflicting a first league defeat on the Gunners this season in Sunday's heavyweight title clash in Manchester.





Arsenal had started the 2018/19 season in incredible form, winning all of their opening nine fixtures and scoring an average of 4.7 goals per game in the process. But not only did City keep the previously rampant Gunners at bay, they were also only the fourth club to score against them in the league this season thanks to a Georgia Stanway brace.

FULL-TIME | We needed a win and that's exactly what we got!



🔵 2-0 🔴

City are now the only unbeaten team remaining in the WSL this season.

Elsewhere, a Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool resulted in a slim 2-1 for the Toffees, their first victory of the campaign. Simone Magill's 40th minute proved decisive after Liverpool's Jess Clarke had earlier cancelled out an Everton opener from Inessa Kaagman.

What a day... Merseyside derby win 💙 Two rockets 🚀 3 points ✅ Happy faces ☺️ This TEAM 👌🏼

Everton jumped from bottom of the table into ninth place as a result of the win, while Liverpool stay eighth after what was a fifth straight defeat.

Chelsea appear to have fully recovered from their disappointing start to the campaign, with Ji So-yun's goal enough to beat Reading on Sunday and extend their winning run to four games.

It's a milestone goal for Ji! Brilliant work by Bachmann down the right and she tees up Ji to finish into the far corner with aplomb. What a start to the second half!

1-0 [49']



1-0 [49'] #CFCW pic.twitter.com/V32gbeqiFb — Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) December 2, 2018

Birmingham were able to keep up the pressure at the top of the table after winning 2-1 against Yeovil. Lucy Staniforth and Charlie Wellings scored the crucial Blues goals, with Emily Syme's stoppage time goal no more than consolation.

Birmingham remain within two points of Manchester City, while Yeovil are bottom once more.

In the only other WSL game of the day, West Ham were victorious over Brighton thanks to a single second half header from Scottish striker Jane Ross, moving the Hammers up to sixth.

In the second tier Women's Championship, Manchester United strengthened their title and promotion hopes with a 2-0 win over Lewes. Charlton moved into the second promotion place after victory against Leicester, while Tottenham fell all the way to fourth after being hammered 6-0 by Durham, who are themselves now up to third.