Besiktas Have 'Total Control' Over Ending Loan Deal for Loris Karius Amid Keeper's Struggles

Besiktas' on-loan goalkeeper Loris Karius is facing renewed speculation over returning to Liverpool early, after seemingly being at fault for conceding two goals in the Turkish side's Europa League game last Thursday.

According to some media reports in Turkey, the 25-year-old was held responsible for letting in both of Sarpsborg's goals in Besiktas' 3-2 victory over the Norwegian minnows.



TERJE PEDERSEN/GettyImages

Turkish newspaper Takvim were very critical about the German goalkeeper's below-par performance and ran the headline 'Karius madness once again'.

The game has since opened up suggestions that Karius could return to Liverpool at the end of the season if his form failed to improve.



TF-Images/GettyImages

Gunes Besiktas reporter Safak Malatya has revealed that as per the agreement between the two sides, the Turkish Super Lig giants are the ones holding all the cards over Karius' immediate future.





In a series of Twitter posts, he said (as translated by Sport Witness ): "There's no mandatory clause on Karius' contract. The agreement is a two-year loan deal.

"Besiktas have the option to cancel or extend the deal at the end of the season. There's also no clause in the contract for the future sale. The thing is, Besiktas have total control over the loan deal."



Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Karius arrived at Anfield in a £4.75m deal from FSV Mainz 05 in 2016 and competed with teammate Simon Mignolet to become Liverpool's first-choice goalkeeper.

However, after some notable high-profile mistakes, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp splashed out £56m for AS Roma's Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson and allowed Karius to move out on loan.

Since joining Besiktas in the summer, the German goalkeeper has made 14 appearances in all competitions this season but has endured an inconsistent start to his time in Turkey.