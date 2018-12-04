Eddie Howe Admits Fresh Bournemouth Injury Concerns Ahead of Huddersfield Town Fixture

December 04, 2018

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe admitted his side have 'a couple of niggles' as they head into their midweek Premier League clash with Huddersfield Town. 

The Cherries, currently ninth in the league, had an extremely positive start to the season but have endured a difficult run of form having lost four games in a row. Howe has now revealed that Bournemouth will have to cope with a couple of injuries going into December, a hectic month across the football calendar.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Howe revealed the club's injury problems when speaking to the club's official website indicating fresh doubts have arisen over midfielder Dan Gosling. 


Howe said: "We've sent him away for a scan on his knee so we'll see how he is. He didn't feel comfortable during the warm up at the weekend."

Bournemouth will also be without Adam Smith who underwent knee surgery following Bournemouth's defeat to Newcastle two weeks ago. 

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

The Bournemouth manager admitted: “We have a couple of niggles. You’re always going to have a few niggles at this time of the season, so we’ll see how those guys are.”


Injury concerns are always worrisome at this time of year because of the congested fixture schedule. Players risk injury as they don't have as much recovery time to get back to peak physical fitness.

When asked about the busy fixture list, Howe said: "We know we're coming in to a busy period of fixtures. We need everyone in the squad to be ready to step up when called upon."

However, Howe will be able to call on Jefferson Lerma, who has served his suspension after picking up five yellow cards. Tyrone Mings will also be available for selection after playing a part in Bournemouth's 3-1 defeat to Manchester City


When asked about Mings, Howe said: “The key thing is how you train and prepare. Tyrone’s had his injury problems since he’s been with us but he had a very good pre-season, has waited for his opportunity, and I was really pleased with how he performed.” 

