Fabinho Responds to Transfer Rumours Linking Him With Paris Saint-Germain Move

By 90Min
December 04, 2018

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho has revealed his desire to stay at Anfield, despite recent rumours linking him with a potential return to French football with Paris Saint-Germain.

The Brazilian star signed for Jurgen Klopp's side in the summer but is yet to prove himself to the Anfield faithful after attracting a £43m price tag.

Fabinho made just his fourth Premier League start in Sunday's Merseyside derby and has since attracted interest from Ligue 1 champions PSG. However, after being made aware of the rumours, the 25-year-old told UOL he is "happy" at Liverpool and has "no reason to leave".

"I was told there was something in the press, but I never said I would like to leave Liverpool," Fabinho said.

The midfielder gained a taste of Ligue 1 football during his time with Monaco, where he won the league title, but a return to the French top flight is far from his mind.

Even though he is aware of the difficulties of Premier League football, Fabinho has remained positive and insists he is happy to be patient to gain his opportunity.

"He [Jurgen Klopp] did not give a lot of explanations, but in training I talked so I would not be discouraged and concentrate on work, without lowering my head, [I knew] the opportunities could come in.

"Now I just want to increase my number of games. In the last few matches I’ve played more and I believe that playing a good role. 

"Since football is very intense here, I have to be very well prepared when the opportunity arises. I was aware that I needed to have the patience to wait for my moment. I’m happy at Liverpool, there’s no reason for me to leave."

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Fabinho will get his first taste of festive football in England over the upcoming month where he will hope to play a greater role with Klopp likely to rotate his squad at every opportunity.

