Home Grown Star Reveals Just What Dramatic Merseyside Derby Win Meant to Him

By 90Min
December 04, 2018

Trent Alexander-Arnold has admitted that Liverpool's dramatic 1-0 win in Sunday evening's Merseyside derby was 'special' – particularly as the only scouser in the Reds' side. 

Divock Origi pounced on a mistake from Jordan Pickford in the 96th minute to snatch a victory which looked unlikely to arrive, and in doing so kept Jurgen Klopp and his side in touching distance of Manchester City at the top of the table. 

Quoted by the Liverpool Echo after the game, Alexander-Arnold said: “It’s something you dream of. It’s very special to play in the Merseyside derby and especially to win.

“It’s one that all the players will remember for a long time and hopefully the fans will as well because we’ve dominated the fixture for so long and we’ve extended it. It’s something we’ve got to be proud of and hopefully it will give us momentum to go into this Christmas run, which will be tough for us, and hopefully we’ll get a few more results like this.”

The match was one with emotional significance to match winner Origi too, having previously described the fixture as 'a war' in the aftermath of a horrific tackle from Ramiro Funes Mori which sidelined him for a long stretch with an ankle injury. 

Alexander-Arnold praised the Belgian, saying: "He probably hasn’t played as much as he’s wanted to but the gaffer showed why he’s still putting him in. He missed a massive chance but repaid us all with a goal in the last minute. After a miss it’s easy to put your head down and settle for a point."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)