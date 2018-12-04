Home Grown Star Reveals Just What Dramatic Merseyside Derby Win Meant to Him

Trent Alexander-Arnold has admitted that Liverpool's dramatic 1-0 win in Sunday evening's Merseyside derby was 'special' – particularly as the only scouser in the Reds' side.

Divock Origi pounced on a mistake from Jordan Pickford in the 96th minute to snatch a victory which looked unlikely to arrive, and in doing so kept Jurgen Klopp and his side in touching distance of Manchester City at the top of the table.

Play for the badge on the front, not the name on the back! The city is red 🔴❤️ #YNWA pic.twitter.com/5UgvgSGqf3 — Trent Arnold (@trentaa98) December 2, 2018

Quoted by the Liverpool Echo after the game, Alexander-Arnold said: “It’s something you dream of. It’s very special to play in the Merseyside derby and especially to win.

“It’s one that all the players will remember for a long time and hopefully the fans will as well because we’ve dominated the fixture for so long and we’ve extended it. It’s something we’ve got to be proud of and hopefully it will give us momentum to go into this Christmas run, which will be tough for us, and hopefully we’ll get a few more results like this.”

The match was one with emotional significance to match winner Origi too, having previously described the fixture as 'a war' in the aftermath of a horrific tackle from Ramiro Funes Mori which sidelined him for a long stretch with an ankle injury.

"He's written himself into the history books of @LFC"



And now @themichaelowen is backing @DivockOrigi to kick on... pic.twitter.com/GeuajD5pTs — Premier League (@premierleague) December 3, 2018

Alexander-Arnold praised the Belgian, saying: "He probably hasn’t played as much as he’s wanted to but the gaffer showed why he’s still putting him in. He missed a massive chance but repaid us all with a goal in the last minute. After a miss it’s easy to put your head down and settle for a point."