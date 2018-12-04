James Rodriguez Admits He Will Leave Bayern Munich if He Fails to Get Back in to First Team

James Rodriguez has admitted that he will look for a way out of Bayern Munich, if he fails to win back his place in the starting lineup once he returns from injury.

The Colombian midfielder, whose season has been interrupted with a ruptured knee ligament, is expected to be out of action until at least the end of December.

He has only been able to make 11 appearances in all competitions so far this season and has had to watch from the sidelines for the past month as Bayern have flattered to deceive in the Bundesliga.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

There have been reports that it is now no sure thing that the German champions will look to make Rodriguez's two-year loan deal permanent.

Rodriguez, whose deal with Bayern includes an option to buy from Real Madrid, has claimed that he would like to stay in Germany - as long as he sees enough minutes on the pitch.

"If I have to go because I am not playing then I will go. You know that I want to stay because I feel the love of the fans and all the Bayern family." Rodriguez said, as quoted by Marca.

"I feel good right now, I want to be fully recovered in one or two weeks. We are working hard to get better results."

Stuart Franklin/GettyImages

Bayern currently sit in fourth place in the Bundesliga table and are eight points off of Borussia Dortmund in first p. Manager Niko Kovac is coming under increasing pressure, but Rodriguez insisted that this season should be considered in isolation rather than compared to the glories of the past.





"It is a different situation to last season, we are not competing for as much with the new coach and so we cannot promise as much," he added.