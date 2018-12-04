Jurgen Klopp Provides Updates on Sadio Mane & Andy Robertson Injuries Ahead of Burnley Clash

December 04, 2018

Liverpool duo Sadio Mane and Andy Robertson are both major doubts ahead of Wednesday evening’s Premier League trip to Burnley, as Jurgen Klopp admitted the pair still need to be assessed after picking up injuries in the Merseyside derby.

The players sustained the injuries during the dramatic 1-0 derby victory at Anfield on Sunday, with Mane picking up a cut to his foot, while Robertson took a knock to the hip.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

As reported on Liverpoolfc.com, the German said in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday: “Sadio and Robbo we need to have another look at today.

“Sadio really had an awful cut on his foot. It needed to be stitched; he is OK but walking around here now in flip-flops and you don’t play in flip-flops! That means in this moment he is not ready, but we will see later.

“With Robbo it is not that serious as with Sadio, but we need to have a look.”

On top of the first team regulars, Klopp was also asked for an update on Liverpool youngster Rhian Brewster’s condition. The 18-year-old is continuing his rehabilitation following an ankle ligament injury picked up last January.

Klopp added: “[He is] not that close that we have to talk about it now. He is here, around, he is our boy and gets the best treatment he can get and all that stuff, but it is not that he will start tomorrow or next week," Klopp explained. "There is still a lot of work to do.”


Liverpool will travel to Burnley knowing nothing less than a win will do if they are set to keep pace with the league leaders Manchester City who visit Watford on Tuesday night.

