Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp to Be Fined 'Around £8,000' for Merseyside Derby Celebrations

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is believed to have accepted the FA's misconduct charge after he ran onto the pitch in celebration following his team's dramatic stoppage time winner against Everton in Sunday's Merseyside derby.





Klopp went bounding onto the field of play after substitute Divock Origi capitalised on a monumental error from Toffees goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and embraced Liverpool stopper Alisson in a jubilant hug.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

It is then that the German coach seemed to remember where he was and quickly retreated back to the Anfield technical area, throwing in a few joyous fist pumps along the way.

Paul Joyce of The Times has now reported that Klopp has accepted the misconduct charge levelled against him. He will be fined 'around £8,000' and will be warned about future behaviour.

Speaking to BBC Sport soon after the final whistle, Klopp acknowledged his error in judgement.

"First of all I have to apologise for my run. I apologised immediately after to Marco Silva, I didn't want to be disrespectful," the Liverpool boss explained.

"My respect to Everton could not be bigger after that game. We knew how strong they were but today they were outstandingly strong and difficult with the way they played.

"The goal was lucky of course but our idea was clear: we wanted to win until the last second. We wanted to show that by bringing strikers on. It was a long and open game. I think we deserved the three points."

Liverpool's next game will see them make the trip to Lancashire to face struggling Burnley at Turf Moor in the Premier League on Wednesday night.