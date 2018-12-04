Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp to Be Fined 'Around £8,000' for Merseyside Derby Celebrations

By 90Min
December 04, 2018

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is believed to have accepted the FA's misconduct charge after he ran onto the pitch in celebration following his team's dramatic stoppage time winner against Everton in Sunday's Merseyside derby.


Klopp went bounding onto the field of play after substitute Divock Origi capitalised on a monumental error from Toffees goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and embraced Liverpool stopper Alisson in a jubilant hug.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

It is then that the German coach seemed to remember where he was and quickly retreated back to the Anfield technical area, throwing in a few joyous fist pumps along the way.

Paul Joyce of The Times has now reported that Klopp has accepted the misconduct charge levelled against him. He will be fined 'around £8,000' and will be warned about future behaviour.

Speaking to BBC Sport soon after the final whistle, Klopp acknowledged his error in judgement.

"First of all I have to apologise for my run. I apologised immediately after to Marco Silva, I didn't want to be disrespectful," the Liverpool boss explained.

"My respect to Everton could not be bigger after that game. We knew how strong they were but today they were outstandingly strong and difficult with the way they played.

"The goal was lucky of course but our idea was clear: we wanted to win until the last second. We wanted to show that by bringing strikers on. It was a long and open game. I think we deserved the three points."

Liverpool's next game will see them make the trip to Lancashire to face struggling Burnley at Turf Moor in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)