Picking the Best Potential Newcastle Lineup to Face Everton in Wednesday's Premier League Clash

Newcastle are the visitors at Goodison Park Wednesday evening and take on an Everton side still bearing the scars of a Merseyside derby defeat.
The Magpies come into the fixture off the back of a surprise 3-0 defeat at St. James' Park to struggling West Ham United. Prior to that, Newcastle had strung together three hard-fought victories after failing to win in the opening ten games.
Toon boss Rafa Benitez does have some injuries and suspensions to consider in his selection ahead of the clash in which a defeat could condemn them to the bottom three once more.
Here's a look at how they could line up:
1. Goalkeeper & Defenders
Martin Dubravka (GK) - Benitez's number one has kept four clean sheets this season for Newcastle.
Federico Fernandez (CB) The Argentinian has started 11 games this season as Benitez has had to change centre-back pairings so often this season.
Fabian Schar (CB) - The 26-year-old Swiss international is likely to be starting and will have to be on his toes with the lively Richarlison
DeAndre Yedlin (RB) - The defender has had a stellar season so far and has featured for the Magpies more than any other defender with 13 appearances.
Ciaran Clark (LB) - Following Javier Manquillo's poor performance last time out, Ciaran Clark could come in and fill in at left-back.
2. Midfielders
Ki Sung-yueng (CM) - The ex-Swansea man has started the last two outings against Burnley and West Ham and looks set to keep his place for the Everton game.
Mohamed Diame (CM) - Has started every game this term and would be a surprising omission from Benitez.
Kenedy (LM) - The Brazilian has a goal and assist to his name this season but Benitez will be expecting more from the 22-year-old as Newcastle continue to struggle finding the net.
Jonjo Shelvey (RM) - Shelvey is pushing for a start and as a result of Matt Ritchie's suspension, the ex-Liverpool player could get on the team sheet.
3. Forwards
Salomon Rondon (ST) - With only two goals following his loan move from West Brom, the striker has failed to deliver the impact Benitez had hoped.
Ayoze Perez (ST) - The Magpies' other striker for the Everton clash has only one goal this season but the Spaniard will need to start scoring soon to stay on Tyneside.