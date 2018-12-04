Unai Emery Makes His Feelings on Aaron Ramsey Contract Situation Clear After Derby Performance

By 90Min
December 04, 2018

Unai Emery has insisted that Aaron Ramsey's fighting north London derby performance hasn't changed the club's stance on offering the Welshman a new contract. 

A number of Arsenal fans questioned the decision taken earlier this season to withdraw a contract offer, with the 27-year-old set to be a free agent at the end of the season, after he came on at half time in Sunday's derby and had a major impact on the game. 

The Telegraph quote Emery, asked whether Ramsey would remain at the club, saying: “This conversation is not for today for us or for me. It’s one situation that was closed one or two months ago. At the moment the most important thing is he’s smiling, he has the commitment, the behaviour and the performances like yesterday - that’s the best for him and for us.”

He added: “His present is as I want, and his future is very important for him and his family.

“I think in the last matches the focus [is there]. His focus is positive for us, it helps us. He needs to think about his future, for his family and for him. If he plays like yesterday [against Tottenham], it’s the best for him and the best for us.”

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Ramsey's introduction in place of Henrikh Mkhitaryan was one of two changes that Emery made while trailing 2-1 at half time in Sunday's derby, also bringing on Alexandre Lacazette – who scored to put the Gunners 3-2 up – for Alex Iwobi


Emery explained: “It is lucky! Because I learned in Spain with one coach, Javier Irureta, he said to us ‘when I change it is because I want some change. Maybe it is positive, maybe it is negative, but change.’ And this is the first idea I received and I do in my mind."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)