Unai Emery Makes His Feelings on Aaron Ramsey Contract Situation Clear After Derby Performance

Unai Emery has insisted that Aaron Ramsey's fighting north London derby performance hasn't changed the club's stance on offering the Welshman a new contract.

A number of Arsenal fans questioned the decision taken earlier this season to withdraw a contract offer, with the 27-year-old set to be a free agent at the end of the season, after he came on at half time in Sunday's derby and had a major impact on the game.

4 - @Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey has provided four Premier League assists as a sub this season - no player has ever assisted more from the bench in a single campaign in the competition. Influence. pic.twitter.com/blftPoxGx9 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 2, 2018

The Telegraph quote Emery, asked whether Ramsey would remain at the club, saying: “This conversation is not for today for us or for me. It’s one situation that was closed one or two months ago. At the moment the most important thing is he’s smiling, he has the commitment, the behaviour and the performances like yesterday - that’s the best for him and for us.”

He added: “His present is as I want, and his future is very important for him and his family.

“I think in the last matches the focus [is there]. His focus is positive for us, it helps us. He needs to think about his future, for his family and for him. If he plays like yesterday [against Tottenham], it’s the best for him and the best for us.”

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Ramsey's introduction in place of Henrikh Mkhitaryan was one of two changes that Emery made while trailing 2-1 at half time in Sunday's derby, also bringing on Alexandre Lacazette – who scored to put the Gunners 3-2 up – for Alex Iwobi.





Emery explained: “It is lucky! Because I learned in Spain with one coach, Javier Irureta, he said to us ‘when I change it is because I want some change. Maybe it is positive, maybe it is negative, but change.’ And this is the first idea I received and I do in my mind."