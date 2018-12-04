Women's Ballon d'Or Winner Ada Hegerberg Asked If She Could 'Twerk' by Host After Collecting Award

Shortly after being awarded with the inaugural women's Ballon d'Or trophy, Lyon and Norway striker Ada Hegerberg was asked to 'twerk' by the ceremony's host Martin Solveig.

In what was a stunning individual 2017/18 season, Hegerberg managed to score a remarkable 35 goals in 24 appearances in all competitions and played a huge role in Lyon's march to their third straight Champions League title. She notched a goal in that final, which ended in a 4-1 victory over Wolfsburg.

WHAT A NIGHT ⭐️ Photo: Ivar Waage Johansen pic.twitter.com/bDfbUuAYrI — Ada S Hegerberg (@AdaStolsmo) December 4, 2018

Whilst collecting her award at the Ballon d'Or ceremony in Paris on Monday evening, Solveig, a DJ and music producer, bizarrely asked her in French, as per BBC Sport: "Do you know how to twerk?"

Hegeberg, understandably surprised by the question, simply responded 'No'. Shortly after this, the pair danced together before exiting the stage.

Speaking to BBC Sport after the ceremony, Hegeberg explained her side of the situation and claimed that Solveig had already approached her to apologise.

"He came to me afterwards and was really sad that it went that way. I didn't really think about it at the time.

"I was just happy to do the dance and win the Ballon d'Or to be honest. I will have a glass of champagne when I get back."

Solveig, who has already come under heavy criticism on social media, has posted a response in a video message, saying: "I am a little bit amazed as to what I am reading on the internet. I, of course, didn't want to offend anyone.

"This comes from a distortion of my English level and my English culture level, which is obviously not enough because I didn't mean to offend anyone and didn't know this could be seen as such an offence.

I explained to @AdaStolsmo the buzz and she told me she understood it was a joke. Nevertheless my apologies to anyone who may have been offended. Most importantly congratulations to Ada pic.twitter.com/DATdg0TfQk — Martin Solveig (@martinsolveig) December 3, 2018

"Especially if you consider the sequence in total, when we ended up dancing to Frank Sinatra."