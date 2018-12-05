Arsenal, Chelsea & Liverpool Enter Transfer Race for Isco Amid Real Madrid Exit Rumours

Arsenal and Chelsea have joined a handful of European giants in the hopes of signing Real Madrid midfielder Isco during the January transfer window, according to reports.

The Spain international doesn't see eye to eye with new manager Santiago Solari and has been left out of Los Blancos' starting lineup in each of the Argentine's seven matches in charge at the Santiago Bernabéu.

The 26-year-old has been tipped to join a number of European powerhouses since Julen Lopetegui's sacking in the Spanish capital, but the Sun claims that potential suitors Arsenal would be the 'best-suited destination' for Isco in January.

TF-Images/GettyImages

This is because manager Unai Emery handed Isco his debut as a teenager at Valencia, which came during a 4-1 win over UD Logroñés where the midfielder scored twice.

In total, Isco made seven appearances under the Arsenal boss - including a Champions League run out against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The Sun adds that Isco versatility makes him a brilliant option for Maurizio Sarri and Chelsea. The Spaniard could either slot straight into the Blues' midfield, or he could be used on the right side of attack to fill in for the ageing Willian and Pedro.

Italian rumours outlet TuttoMercatoWeb, meanwhile, have listed five clubs who are supposedly interested in Isco during the January transfer window, but neither Arsenal or Chelsea are mentioned among the list of potential suitors.

TF-Images/GettyImages

It is claimed that Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have made the most serious contact with Los Blancos, but the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool and Juventus are also weighing up a move to the midfielder.





Bayern Munich undoubtedly have the inside track over the deal. That's because loanee James Rodríguez could be looking to revive his career in Madrid, but the Bavarians still have the option of signing the Colombian this season.