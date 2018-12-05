Arsenal Face Stiff Competition From European Elite in Race to Sign Nicolas Pepe

By 90Min
December 05, 2018

Arsenal have reportedly prioritised a move for Ligue 1 star Nicolas Pepe as their number one target ahead of the January transfer window. 

The Ivory Coast international has been in scintillating form for Lille this season having grabbed 11 goals and five assists. 

FRANCOIS LO PRESTI/GettyImages

According to Mercato 365, Arsenal are ready to move for the £45m rated winger, who is also wanted by Bayern Munich and Barcelona. It is likely the sides will have to shell out for the winger if they engage in a bidding war, as his contract doesn't expire until June 2022.

Pepe would be a fine addition to Arsenal's squad and would look to upgrade the Gunners wide options. Currently, the likes of Alex Iwobi and Henrikh Mkhitaryan share the role out wide, while Danny Welbeck is on the injury list.


Bayern Munich have targeted the winger as a long term replacement for Arjen Robben, whilst Barcelona have also reportedly expressed an interest in the winger.

It is unsure if Arsenal would be able to ward of the threat of the two European giants to secure the winger's signature. Pepe may feel a move to the Emirates is a good step if Arsenal are the club that can offer him regular first team football, without stunting his development.

However, without the draw of Champions League football it will be quite difficult to ward off Bayern and Barcelona. Champions League qualification must be one of Unai Emery's priorities this season.

      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)